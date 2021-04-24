Woman stabbed to death in Dhaka

A 40-year-old woman has been stabbed to death allegedly by her husband over a family dispute in the city's Pallabi area, police said Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Umama Begum Kanak, wife of Omar Faruk.

MD Wazed, officer-in-charge of Pallabi police station, said Omar and his wife used to stay at a flat in DOHS in the Mirpur area.