Woman stabbed to death in Dhaka

A 40-year-old woman has been stabbed to death allegedly by her husband over a family dispute in the city's Pallabi area, police said Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Umama Begum Kanak, wife of Omar Faruk.
MD Wazed, officer-in-charge of Pallabi police station, said Omar and his wife used to stay at a flat in DOHS in the Mirpur area.
Advertisement
Around 11:00pm on Friday, an altercation broke out between them over a family dispute and Omar, in fit of rage, attacked Kanak with a knife, leaving her critically injured.
Umama was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital around 12.30 am on Saturday, where she succumbed to her injuries around 5:00am.
Police have arrested Omar and are interrogating him, said the officer.