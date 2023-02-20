Fire at Gulshan high rise: Another one dies

Another person died in connection with the fire at a multistoried residential building in the capital’s Gulshan area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Raju, 35. He was from Kaliganj area in Gazipur.

Raju breathed his last at around 3:00 am on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital. With this, the death toll from the fire rose to two.

According to the locals, Mohammad Raju worked as a cook at an apartment on the 12th floor of the building. He jumped from the 12th floor after the fire had broken out.