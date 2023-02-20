Fire at Gulshan high rise: Another one dies

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment at the coronary care unit (CCU). Hospital manager Mostakim Badsha said Raju’s body was handed over to the family members at around 3:45 am.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Mohammad Raju’s brother Sajeeb said they took his body to their village. Now preparations are underway to bury him. Raju used to live in Dhaka. His family lived in the village. Raju had been working in that apartment for two years. He has a son and a daughter.
Meanwhile, the firefighters resumed the rescue operation in the building on Monday morning.
They are saying that a total of 23 families lived in 26 apartments of the building. They didn’t find any body there. Police members have been deployed around the building for security reasons.
Earlier, on Sunday, the building caught fire at around 6:45 pm. The members of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence brought the fire under control after four hours at around 11:00 pm. One man had reportedly died in the fire last night. The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 30. Deceased’s younger brother Julhas Hossain identified his body at around 2:00 am Monday.
Anwar Hossain worked as a cook in the apartment of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Fahim Sinha. Some of the injured are in critical condition at the hospital.
The five-member probe committee of the fire service started their work at the spot on Monday. Several firefighters, who came out of the building, told Prothom Alo that although the fire was doused, they saw smoke on the 7th floor at around 5.00 am. Following that, they sprinkled water on the 7th floor again. They are trying to find out the source of the fire.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of fire service’s Dhaka Zone-3, said the fire started near the stairways on the 7th floor. As a result, many got trapped inside the building due to the risk of trying to get down through the stairs amidst the fire.
The probe committee will provide further details in an official press conference on Monday, he added.
Security guard of the building Raihan Uddin said the electricity and gas connection of the building is yet to resume.
The firefighters rescued 22 persons alive from the building, including 17 females.