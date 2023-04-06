Govt being empowered to ban strikes in essential service sector

A Bill titled Essential Services Bill-2023 has been placed in the parliament in a bid to empower the government to ban strikes in essential service sector.
There is a provision of maximum six months' imprisonment or Tk 50,000 fine or both if anyone observes or continues any illegal strike in the workplace.
State minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian placed the Bill in the the parliament on Thursday. The bill was then forwarded to the parliamentary committee on labor and employment ministry seeking a report after scrutiny.
The Bill prepared abolishing Assistant Services Act-1958 and Essential Services (second)-1958 -- will also empower the government to ban lockout and layoff at any organisations in public interest.
The essential services include power generation and distribution-related activities, posts and telecommunications, railways, passenger and goods transportation through water, road and airways.