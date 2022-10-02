Stoves out of gas, cooking turns into a hassle

Due to the gas crisis, stoves in most areas of the capital can't be used during the day. The gas supply remains normal only from the dead of the night till dawn. But the gas comes to almost no use during those hours.

Many who have the ability are now resorting to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders alongside using pipeline gas. This raises their family expenditure. Low income people have found themselves in a tight spot.

Many people from different areas of the capital rang Prothom Alo office on Saturday with complaints about the gas crisis. They said even a few days ago, there used to be gas flow in the morning till 8 to 9am. The situation has exacerbated further now.