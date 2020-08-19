Youth hacked dead in city

A young man was hacked to death at Pashchim Merul Badda in the capital Wednesday night, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Hiron Sardar, 30, son of Alauddin Sardar in Shariatpur's Bhedarganj upazila.
Ruma Akter, his sister, said some unidentified people hacked Hiron indiscriminately in Merul Badda area soon after he left home around 8:30pm.
When he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, physcians declared him dead around 10:00pm, Ruma added.
Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed the information, saying the body was kept at the hospital morgue.
Meanwhile, inspector Yasin Gazi of Badda police station said Hiron is wanted in several cases.