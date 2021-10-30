Youth stabbed dead in city

Witnesses said Alamgir was having tea at the roadside stall in in the area around 7:00am when the mugger Limon, 30, stabbed Alamgir on his legs indiscriminately and fled the scene.
Locals rushed Alamgir to Better Life Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.
A local, Md Shiblu, said Alamgir provided some information about Limon to the police a few days ago. He added that Alamgir was a mason by profession as well as cooperating with the police by providing information.
Md. Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH police camp said the body has been kept in the DMCH morgue for an autopsy.