Youth stabbed dead in city

A 27-year-old youth was stabbed to death allegedly by a mugger at Rampura Boubazar area in the capital city Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as a mason Alamgir Hossain, who was a resident of that area.

Witnesses said Alamgir was having tea at the roadside stall in in the area around 7:00am when the mugger Limon, 30, stabbed Alamgir on his legs indiscriminately and fled the scene.

Locals rushed Alamgir to Better Life Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

A local, Md Shiblu, said Alamgir provided some information about Limon to the police a few days ago. He added that Alamgir was a mason by profession as well as cooperating with the police by providing information.

Md. Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH police camp said the body has been kept in the DMCH morgue for an autopsy.

