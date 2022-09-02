Dhaka WASA to stop subsidies on water: Tajul

Tajul was speaking at a training programme organized by the City Reporters’ Forum at the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) Auditorium on Friday, reports UNB.
“Most of the people living in Dhaka city are well-off. There is no point in supplying water both to the higher and the lower income people at the same rate. We’ll soon fix the prices of water according to different zones after which those living in affluent areas will pay higher price for water than those living in impoverished areas,” said the minister.
Tajul added that the time has come for implementing the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) that has been published as a gazette recently.
“The DAP gazette has been published after much effort. It will help turning Dhaka into a livable, modern and scenic city. We need everyone’s help in implementing the plan,” added the Minister.
The event was presided over by City Reporters’ Forum President Adilur Rahman.
Zafar Wazed, director general (DG) of PIB, Dwip Azad, secretary general of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Nazrul Islam Mithu, president of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) were present at the event.