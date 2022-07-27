City

No freedom to write whatever one likes: Selina Hossain

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
There is no freedom to write whatever one likes as an invisible shackle is placed around the writer, said Bangla Academy president Selina Hossain.

Due to the lack of this freedom, writers around the world have been tortured and oppressed for ages. However, despite this persecution, writers remained vocal on the path of truth and justice, so a writer is considered as the conscience of the nation.

Selina Hossain came up with these remarks on Tuesday at the 4th ‘Nehreen Khan Memorial Lecture’ at East West University (EWU) at Aftabnagar in Dhaka.

The subject of her speech was the ‘Writer's Journey in the World of Literature’.

In her speech, Selina Hossain said a writer should not become a parasite or a slave to the will and unwillingness of others. It is shameful for writers if they cannot speak honestly.

The lecture was organised in the memory of a former student of EWU, Nehreen Khan, the late daughter of Dr. Akbar Ali Khan, a former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh.

On this occasion, Selina Hossain, an award-winning personality of ‘Sadhinota Padak’ and ‘Ekushey Padak’ was honored at the program.

Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson, board of trustees, EWU, and former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh, professor MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, professor Fakhrul Alam, former-pro vice chancellor, AZM Shafiqul Alam, treasurer, Ariful Islam, faculty member, of EWU also delivered their speech on the occasion.

Dr Akbar Ali Khan was present at the lecture, along with faculty members, students, and other dignitaries.

