No freedom to write whatever one likes: Selina Hossain

Selina Hossain came up with these remarks on Tuesday at the 4th ‘Nehreen Khan Memorial Lecture’ at East West University (EWU) at Aftabnagar in Dhaka.
The subject of her speech was the ‘Writer's Journey in the World of Literature’.
In her speech, Selina Hossain said a writer should not become a parasite or a slave to the will and unwillingness of others. It is shameful for writers if they cannot speak honestly.
The lecture was organised in the memory of a former student of EWU, Nehreen Khan, the late daughter of Dr. Akbar Ali Khan, a former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh.
On this occasion, Selina Hossain, an award-winning personality of ‘Sadhinota Padak’ and ‘Ekushey Padak’ was honored at the program.
Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson, board of trustees, EWU, and former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh, professor MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, professor Fakhrul Alam, former-pro vice chancellor, AZM Shafiqul Alam, treasurer, Ariful Islam, faculty member, of EWU also delivered their speech on the occasion.
Dr Akbar Ali Khan was present at the lecture, along with faculty members, students, and other dignitaries.