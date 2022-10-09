City

Narayanganj

Five killed in microbus-autorickshaw collision

Narayanganj
Five people were killed when a battery-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a micro bus on Shimrail Kanchpur bridge at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj.

The accident took place on Sunday around 10:30am on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

People who died were the driver and passengers of the auto-rickshaw. 

They are identified as auto-rickshaw driver Md Hanif, 25, passengers Mamun Mia, 30, Nur Uddin Mia, 42, Jamal Hossain, 42. The identity of a victim couldn't be known.   

Quoting eyewitnesses, officer in-charge of Kanchpur highway police station Nabir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers was passing through the bridge on the wrong side.

At that time, a micro bus plying from the opposite direction collided head-on with the rickshaw, leaving Nur Uddin Mia dead on the spot.

Four, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) hospital for treatment with critical injuries.   

DMCH police outpost inspector Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that critically injured auto-rickshaw driver Hanif and three other passengers Mamun, Jamal and an unknown person succumbed to their wounds. Their bodies were kept at the DMCH morgue.

OC Nabir Hossain said both the rickshaw and the micro bus were seized adding that they couldn’t detain the micro bus driver. Preparation to file a case is underway. 

