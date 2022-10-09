Five killed in microbus-autorickshaw collision

Five people were killed when a battery-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a micro bus on Shimrail Kanchpur bridge at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj.

The accident took place on Sunday around 10:30am on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

People who died were the driver and passengers of the auto-rickshaw.

They are identified as auto-rickshaw driver Md Hanif, 25, passengers Mamun Mia, 30, Nur Uddin Mia, 42, Jamal Hossain, 42. The identity of a victim couldn't be known.