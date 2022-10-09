Five killed in microbus-autorickshaw collision

Quoting eyewitnesses, officer in-charge of Kanchpur highway police station Nabir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers was passing through the bridge on the wrong side.
At that time, a micro bus plying from the opposite direction collided head-on with the rickshaw, leaving Nur Uddin Mia dead on the spot.
Four, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) hospital for treatment with critical injuries.
DMCH police outpost inspector Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that critically injured auto-rickshaw driver Hanif and three other passengers Mamun, Jamal and an unknown person succumbed to their wounds. Their bodies were kept at the DMCH morgue.
OC Nabir Hossain said both the rickshaw and the micro bus were seized adding that they couldn’t detain the micro bus driver. Preparation to file a case is underway.