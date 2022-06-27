'Civil servants have people's representatives on a leash'

There has been a debate going on in the country about the civil servants’ ‘control’ over the politicians for several years now.

In recent times, several parliament members of the ruling Awami League and the opposition, while speaking in the Jatiya Sangsad, have said that the government is giving more importance to civil servants than to the politicians and people’s representatives.

This time, planning minister MA Mannan has commented that civil servants have local people’s representatives on the leash.