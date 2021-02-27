Climate-induced displacement a vital security issue for all: Kerry

US presidential envoy on climate John Kerry has said displacement due to climate change would be a vital security issue for everybody, and international financial institutions could do more for the climate change issue.

During his recent meeting with Kerry, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen discussed the global issue of climate change and the possible US-Bangladesh collaboration in this connection.

They agreed to work closely in the COP26 and other multilateral platforms in order to fulfill the commitments under the Paris climate agreement and even go beyond that.

The foreign minister is currently visiting Washington DC on an official trip to reach out the new US administration to further enhance the bilateral relations and convey Bangladesh’s willingness to work closely with the new US administration. He is scheduled to return home on Sunday.