Senior US official to discuss women, peace, security issues in Bangladesh

On 23 January, Fotovat will engage with members of government and civil society in Dhaka to discuss women, peace, and security issues in Bangladesh and the region, according to the office of the Spokesperson at the US Department of State.

She will participate in an inauguration event for the Reducing Child Marriage – Skills Training for Advancing Resources project, a partnership between the US Embassy and the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC).

This programme will provide vocational training for 14-18-year-old girls and young women – especially those most at risk of a child, early, and forced marriage – from the most climate-vulnerable localities.

Since 2017, the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues (S/GWI) has supported scholarships for young women from conflict zones in Asia and the Middle East to attend university at AUW.