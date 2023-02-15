UN expert points to 'needless suffering' of leprosy patients

The situation of persons affected by leprosy in Bangladesh indicates that the country’s outstanding economic growth is not reaching the entire population, a UN expert said today, calling for draft anti-discrimination laws to formally recognise leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, as a prohibited ground of discrimination.

"Leprosy is hidden beneath multiple layers of systemic exclusion, structural discrimination and institutional neglect," said UN Special Rapporteur on the elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and their family members, Alice Cruz, in a statement at the end of an eight-day visit to Bangladesh.