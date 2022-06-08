Collection of $ 1bn underway as budgetary support: PM Hasina tells parliament

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the parliament that the government has started a process to collect additional $ 1 billion as budgetary support to tackle down future emergency situation, including economic crisis emerged due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The prime minister revealed it in a tabled written answer while responding to a question from ruling party lawmaker Md Mozaffar Hossain from Jamalpur-5 constituency during her question-answer session.

This budget support will be spend in the stimulus package for industries, factories, trading organisations, small and medium entrepreneurs as well as social safety net, she said.

Besides, a process is on to collect $ 500 million as budgetary support to tackle the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic under the programme, she added.