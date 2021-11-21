Collective efforts in attaining independence won’t go in vain: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the independence earned through the collective contributions and efforts of all will never go in vain, reports UNB.

"The independence that we achieved through the collective efforts of all must not fail," she said while addressing a reception at the Army Multipurpose Complex at Dhaka Cantonment.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The prime minister accorded the reception to the successors of Bir Sreshthas and other gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2021.