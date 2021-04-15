Containing Covid difficult when asymptomatic carriers are unidentified

Public health experts have expressed concern as negligence by asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus puts their neighbours at risk of being infected. They believe that efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 will be even more challenging unless asymptomatic carriers are identified soon.

On 14 April, Bangladesh witnessed as many as 96 Covid-19 deaths, the highest since 18 March 2020 when the first coronavirus death was announced in the country. The government had imposed a seven-day ‘strict’ lockdown on the very day. Public health experts have blamed people’s sheer negligence of health safety guidelines for the surge of Covid-19 deaths.

Mushtaq Husain, adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR), tells Prothom Alo that the impact of the ongoing ‘strict’ lockdown would be visible after three weeks.

“Impact of any health restriction to contain coronavirus transmission can be assessed after two weeks of its imposition, because the incubation period of this particular virus is two-weeks,” says.

Mushtaq has observed that commonly a Covid-19 patient needs intensive care unit (ICU) support after three weeks of getting infected, as the patient’s health condition turns critical.

“The 96 Covid-19 patients who died on 14 April most probably got infected three weeks ago when there was no [visible] Covid-19 restriction in the country. We behaved as we pleased at that time,” Mushtaq regrets.