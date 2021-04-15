Containing Covid difficult when asymptomatic carriers are unidentified

Public health experts have expressed concern as negligence by asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus puts their neighbours at risk of being infected. They believe that efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 will be even more challenging unless asymptomatic carriers are identified soon.
On 14 April, Bangladesh witnessed as many as 96 Covid-19 deaths, the highest since 18 March 2020 when the first coronavirus death was announced in the country. The government had imposed a seven-day ‘strict’ lockdown on the very day. Public health experts have blamed people’s sheer negligence of health safety guidelines for the surge of Covid-19 deaths.
Mushtaq Husain, adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR), tells Prothom Alo that the impact of the ongoing ‘strict’ lockdown would be visible after three weeks.
“Impact of any health restriction to contain coronavirus transmission can be assessed after two weeks of its imposition, because the incubation period of this particular virus is two-weeks,” says.
Mushtaq has observed that commonly a Covid-19 patient needs intensive care unit (ICU) support after three weeks of getting infected, as the patient’s health condition turns critical.
“The 96 Covid-19 patients who died on 14 April most probably got infected three weeks ago when there was no [visible] Covid-19 restriction in the country. We behaved as we pleased at that time,” Mushtaq regrets.
Asymptomatic carriers are the culprits
Some frontline managers of Covid-19 treatment observe that asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus still unaware about their disease are mostly putting others at risk.
As they show no symptoms, the asymptomatic carriers commonly neglected health safety guidelines.
Covid-19 mortality records suggest that most of the patients dying from Covid-19 are elderly people who usually leave the house less than the younger ones.
Actually, asymptomatic carriers push their family members, particularly the elders, to death by transmitting the virus.
Dhaka Medical College and Hospital director Colonel Md Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo, “It is difficult to make people realise that the health condition of home-bound elderly people deteriorates due to coronavirus infection. The mortality rate of the virus-infected elderly people is high. How are they got infected? We often say that low-earning and working people are not getting infected and their mortality rate is low. Is it true? Actually the working people, particularly the young ones, do not show Covid-19 symptoms. They do not feel the illness. Such asymptomatic carriers are endangering others’ lives.”
Immediate actions are crucial
The DMCH director blamed lack of public awareness as well as negligence for the current surge in Covid-19 deaths.
Colonel Nazmul said, “Timely supply of oxygen to a Covid-19 patient is crucial. When the regular treatment despite supply of oxygen does not work, we transfer a Covid-19 patient to ICU. Some of the ICU patients get cured, some of them not. Many a time, we receive Covid-19 patients at ICU in such a critical condition that we cannot get the outcome hoped for. It would be better if a Covid-19 patient is admitted to hospital at the initial phase.”
DMCH has been providing Covid-19 patients with necessary treatment for more than one year. Till 15 April noon, at least 750 Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment at the hospital.
Expressing his concern over the upsurge of Covid-19 deaths, the DMCH director said, “Asymptomatic carriers do not realise that they are infected with the virus. They try to avoid virus testing at the initial stage. Once their health condition deteriorates with virus symptoms, they are tested Covid-19 positive. Their delay in testing makes treatment difficult.”
Nazmul advises that people, showing nominal virus symptoms, must be Covid-19 tested at the initial phase and start necessary treatment whether at home or hospital.
“Better treatment can be given if a Covid-19 patient is admitted to hospital soon after his or her oxygen saturation drops from 93 per cent. Such treatment in time would reduce the death rate,” the DMCH director said.
Public health expert Mushtaq Husain pointed out that the surge of Covid-19 cases in March and April is the result of a growing trend of infection during January and February. People infected with the virus in late March are now in the critical condition.
“The impact of the ongoing ‘strict’ lockdown would be seen after the first week of May. The rate of infection and mortality may start to decrease then. I guess the situation will improve slowly because we have two Eid festivals ahead. People’s movement would intensify before and after the festivals, risking more infection. Two weeks after the Eid-ul-Adha, Covid-19 infection and death is supposed to decrease,” Mushtaq says.
Expressing his hope about a stabilised rate of Covid-19 infection in the coming days, he requests people to get vaccinated and to follow health safety guidelines.
*This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman