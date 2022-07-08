Corona deaths increase, detection rate drops

Of those seven people who have died from corona in last 24 hours, four were men and three were women. Five of them died in Dhaka, while one died in Khulna and Rajshahi division each.

Corona was first detected in Bangladesh on 8 March, 2020. Since then, the corona outbreak has gone through several ups and downs in the country.

After remaining under control for almost three and a half months, the corona situation started worsening again towards the end of December last year as the infection rate started rising. Due to new corona variant omicron’s effect, patient detection and detection rate kept growing fast.