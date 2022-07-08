Corona deaths increase, detection rate drops

Of those seven people who have died from corona in last 24 hours, four were men and three were women. Five of them died in Dhaka, while one died in Khulna and Rajshahi division each.
Corona was first detected in Bangladesh on 8 March, 2020. Since then, the corona outbreak has gone through several ups and downs in the country.
After remaining under control for almost three and a half months, the corona situation started worsening again towards the end of December last year as the infection rate started rising. Due to new corona variant omicron’s effect, patient detection and detection rate kept growing fast.
Since mid-February of the current year, the number and rate of new patient detection has been dropping regularly. As the infection went down, educational institutes were reopened.
Corona-time rules and regulations were also lifted. In fact, from 25 March to 12 June, the number of patient detected on a daily basis remained below 100. Since then in escalated again.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 1,988,101 people have been infected in the country so far. Of them, 1,911,367 people have recovered and 29,185 people have died.
Of the 1,611 people that have been identified with corona infection in last 24 hours, 1,128 are from Dhaka division. Among them, 958 have been infected in the Dhaka district including the metropolitan.
In the other divisions, 178 people have been identified in Chattogram, 73 in Rajshahi, 68 in Khulna, 64 in Barishal, 46 in Mymensingh, 36 in Rangpur and 18 in Sylhet.
The government has made it compulsory to wear masks everywhere, due to increasing corona infection. It has been warned that there will be punishment for not wearing masks.