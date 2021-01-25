Corona vaccination to begin Wednesday afternoon

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the corona vaccination programme on 26 January at 3:30 pm.

A total of 20 people will be vaccinated on that day.

However, the prime minister will be involved in the ceremony virtually while vaccinating the first five people.

Director general of the health department Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam confirmed the matter to told Prothm Alo after a meeting at the prime minister's office on Monday afternoon.

He said, “The vaccination inaugural ceremony will be brief. The prime minister will inaugurate the ceremony. Only the health minister will speak.”

The programme will be broadcast live on BTV from Kurmitola General Hospital.