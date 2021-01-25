Corona vaccination to begin Wednesday afternoon

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the corona vaccination programme on 26 January at 3:30 pm.

A total of 20 people will be vaccinated on that day.

However, the prime minister will be involved in the ceremony virtually while vaccinating the first five people.

Director general of the health department Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam confirmed the matter to told Prothm Alo after a meeting at the prime minister's office on Monday afternoon.

He said, “The vaccination inaugural ceremony will be brief. The prime minister will inaugurate the ceremony. Only the health minister will speak.”

The director general said that a total of 20 people would be vaccinated on that day.

However, the prime minister will remain involved in the programme until the first 5 people are vaccinated. The programme will be broadcast live on BTV from Kurmitola General Hospital.

Advertisement

More News

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela to kick off 18 March: Bangla Academy

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela to kick off 18 March: Bangla Academy

Prof Amartya Sen to talk on Bangabandhu Wednesday

Prof Amartya Sen to talk on Bangabandhu Wednesday

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 18 more virus deaths, 602 new cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reports 18 more virus deaths, 602 new cases in 24 hrs