Coronavirus: 113 stranded Bangladeshis return from Vietnam

A total of 113 Bangladeshis, who were stuck in Vietnam due to coronavirus lockdown, returned home Tuesday on a special flight of US-Bangla Airlines.

The flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:02pm, said a press release.

US-Bangla operated the flight with the help of Bangladesh and Vietnam authorities.

A large number of Bangladeshi expatriates were stranded in various countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

US-Bangla Airlines extended a support to bring back Bangladeshis from different countries during the coronavirus crisis.