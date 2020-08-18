Coronavirus: 113 stranded Bangladeshis return from Vietnam

UNB
The returnees from Vietnam at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
A total of 113 Bangladeshis, who were stuck in Vietnam due to coronavirus lockdown, returned home Tuesday on a special flight of US-Bangla Airlines.

The flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:02pm, said a press release.

US-Bangla operated the flight with the help of Bangladesh and Vietnam authorities.

A large number of Bangladeshi expatriates were stranded in various countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

US-Bangla Airlines extended a support to bring back Bangladeshis from different countries during the coronavirus crisis.

