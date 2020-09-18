Coronavirus detected in sewage water

The presence of coronavirus has been detected in sewage water in the country. A team of researchers from the Noakhali Science and Technology University and North South University found the presence of coronavirus while testing sewage water.

This the first such research in the country, said professor Nazrul Islam, former vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and member of the government’s national technical advisory committee for coronavirus.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, he said that such environment-related tests were very important to determine the presence of COVID-19 in any area. If the presence of coronavirus in waste can be detected in this manner, then in future steps can be taken to reduce the risk of the virus’ transmission.