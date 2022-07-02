Coronavirus transmission on rise, fewer hospital admissions

Some 15 among every 100 with symptoms like fever, cough, aches are being diagnosed with coronavirus. Despite that, many are ignoring these symptoms and the number of sample testing is still low. Undetected people with coronavirus are playing a big part in spreading the virus. As a result, the coronavirus transmission rate is rising again, which is somewhat a matter of concern.

However, the number of hospital admissions is low this time. Most of the beds in the hospitals dedicated for coronavirus patients are vacant at the moment. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), some 17,608 new coronavirus patients have been identified across the country in the last 10 days. A total of 525 coronavirus patients were admitted to different government and private hospitals across the country on Friday.

Experts say the situation should not be taken lightly just because of the low hospital admission rate. People must follow the health guidelines as nothing can be said for sure about the new sub-variant of Omicron. Sayedur Rahman, professor and chairman of the Department of Pharmacology at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), told Prothom Alo that the BA-5 sub-variant of Omicron has so many distinctive features that it has not been possible to come to a conclusion about its nature as yet. Therefore, masks are the only tested solution for the time being.