Country's first geological museum to be set up in Jaflong

The Bangladesh Bureau Of Mineral Development (BMD) plans to set up the country's first geological museum at Jaflong in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet to stop stone extraction in the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA).
BMD has already started the process as Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazmus Shakib confirmed the matter.
A notification was issued on 18 February 2015 declaring Jaflong an ECA and on 11 January 2016, the power, energy and mineral resources ministry conferred 'geological heritage' status on Jaflong. In this, 22.59 acres of land in Jaflong was declared as reserved area.
The BMD informed the Gowainghat upazila administration about the plan in a letter last week in the wake of preparations to stop the illegal stone extraction by putting up signboards with the instructions of the High Court.
According to the Gowainghat uazila administration, in 2012, the High Court directed Jaflong to be declared an ECA, in response to an application by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).
Meanwhile, an organisation called M/S Jalalabad Lime Manufacturers and Trading Association, in a letter dated 17 August 2020 claimed that they took acquisition of the protected area in Jaflong in 1972.
An official letter on the establishment of a geological museum said that 25.59 acres of land have been declared a geological heritage in the national interest for the protection of open rock, limestone and for purposes of research.
Signed by BMD Director General Mohammad Zafar Ullah, the letter said an international standard geological museum will be built on that land.
Apart from being a tourist destination, the Jaflong region of Sylhet is very important for its geological history and heritage and to geologists, the area is already known as the ‘geological museum’ of the country.
Any other organization including Jalalabad Lime Manufacturers and Trading Association should refrain from quarrying in the area specified, it said.
A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost is likely to be damaged if stones are quarried in and around Sonatila in Jaflong.
In the interests of national security and towards implementing the development plan adopted by the government, BMD is also preparing to deal with any legal issues that may arise.
On a hill next to the Sangram BGB camp on the banks of the Dauki River, there are layers of very old sedimentary rocks, including layers of limestone, which are found nowhere else in Bangladesh. These rock layers are very important for oil and gas and mineral resources exploration and for research.