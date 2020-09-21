Country's first geological museum to be set up in Jaflong

A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost is likely to be damaged if stones are quarried in and around Sonatila in Jaflong.

In the interests of national security and towards implementing the development plan adopted by the government, BMD is also preparing to deal with any legal issues that may arise.

Apart from being a tourist destination, the Jaflong region of Sylhet is very important for its geological history and heritage and to geologists, the area is already known as the ‘geological museum’ of the country.

On a hill next to the Sangram BGB camp on the banks of the Dauki River, there are layers of very old sedimentary rocks, including layers of limestone, which are found nowhere else in Bangladesh. These rock layers are very important for oil and gas and mineral resources exploration and for research.