Countrywide demo on Sunday for resumption of public transport

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation (BRTWF) has called a countrywide demonstration on Sunday demanding the resumption of public transport, maintaining health guidelines.

Other than this, they will form a human chain in front of all deputy commissioner (DC) offices in the country on Tuesday.

The federation made these announcements during a press conference at national press club in Dhaka on Friday. At the conference, they called for resumption of public transport services, carrying passengers at their half capacity.

Workers leaders said 50 per cent transport workers have become jobless due to the restrictions imposed on public transport. This has created frustration among the workers.