Countrywide demo on Sunday for resumption of public transport

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation (BRTWF) has called a countrywide demonstration on Sunday demanding the resumption of public transport, maintaining health guidelines.
Other than this, they will form a human chain in front of all deputy commissioner (DC) offices in the country on Tuesday.
The federation made these announcements during a press conference at national press club in Dhaka on Friday. At the conference, they called for resumption of public transport services, carrying passengers at their half capacity.
Workers leaders said 50 per cent transport workers have become jobless due to the restrictions imposed on public transport. This has created frustration among the workers.
General Secretary of BRTWF Osman Ali said 5 million people work in the public transport sector every day as workers.
He said, “The government announced lockdown for different phases in order to save the people's lives. We are not opposing the decision. But it was said that the movement of the people, industries, markets, educational institutions and court will remain closed.”
But everything is open now, except the public transport, as the government has limited the lockdown, he lamented.
Along with the resumption of public transport, workers have called for financial and food assistance, including to selling rice to the workers at 10 taka per kg by the government.