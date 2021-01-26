Countrywide vaccination drive to begin on 7 Feb: Health minister

A countrywide mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign will start from 7 February, health minister Zahid Maleque said Tuesday, reports UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has fixed the time, he said after visiting the Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital. Bangladesh is scheduled to launch the coronavirus vaccination drive on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a study of Dhaka University's Institute of Health Economics found that only 32 per cent of Bangladeshis want to take the COVID-19 vaccine now due to the doubts over the vaccine's effectiveness and side effects.

The vaccination is set to begin when the country's Covid-19 fatalities rose to 8,055 with 14 more deaths in 24 hours until Tuesday morning. The caseload hit 500,000-mark on 20 December while the death toll exceeded 7,000 on 12 December.