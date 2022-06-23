Court rejects embezzlement complaint against Dhaka WASA MD, 8 others

A Dhaka court Thursday rejected a complaint of Tk 1.32 billion embezzlement filed against Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) managing director Taqsem A Khan and eight others after hearing it, reports UNB.

Md Shahab Uddin Sarkar, secretary of Dhaka WASA Karmachari Bahumukhi Samabay Samity, filed the complaint at the court of metropolitan magistrate Ashekh Imam.