Court rejects embezzlement complaint against Dhaka WASA MD, 8 others

Other accused in the complaint were Dhaka WASA engineer Sharmin Haque Ameer, former revenue inspector Md Mizanur Rahman, engineer Md Akteruzzaman, revenue inspector Md Zakir Hossain, engineer Md Badrul Alam, Janata Bank former DGM Shyamal Biswas, deputy secretary Sheikh Enayet Ullah, and deputy-chief accountant Md Salequr Rahman.
According to the complaint, Taqsem A Khan and others embezzled over Tk1.32 billion from the fund of Dhaka WASA Karmachari Bahumukhi Samabay Samity from six banks through various cheques in the fiscal year 2017-2018.
They were also accused of stealing movable and immovable properties, including cars of the association, worth Tk 2 billion.