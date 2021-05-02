Covid-19: 21 pc of total deaths reported in April

Covid-19 claimed 2,404 lives in April alone in Bangladesh, the cruellest month for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, reports UNB.
Of the total 11,450 coronavirus-related deaths reported until 30 April, 2,404 or 20.99 per cent alone were recorded in the month.
In the month, 147,837 infections were officially registered, according to the handout of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As the virus continues its onslaught, 568 people lost their lives in January this year, 281 in February and 638 in March.
Dhaka division remains the worst-hit region, registering most of the deaths – 6,714 or 58.33 per cent.
According to the DGHS handout, Bangladesh broke all previous records of Covid-19 deaths registering 112 fatalities in a 24-hour period on 19 April.
On 7 April, the country recorded its highest single-day cases of 7,626. It witnessed over 100 deaths during 16-19 April and on 25 April.
The country is passing through a “strict” lockdown since 14 April but people are still indifferent towards health guidelines and safety rules.
The government later extend the ongoing lockdown till 5 May.
Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh
The death toll from Covid-19 hit 11,510 in Bangladesh on Saturday as the country logged 60 more fatalities in 24 hours until Saturday morning.
However, the country reported new cases of 1,452 during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00am, which was said to the lowest daily count in 48 days.
The overall infection tally reached 760,584 with the new cases and the positivity rate fell to 9.61 per cent from Friday’s 10.34 per cent. But the death rate remained unchanged at 1.51 per cent, said the DGHS.
The country’s infection rate came down below 10 per cent on Thursday after over a month, as it reported a 7.68 per cent infection rate on 17 March and it rose to 10.45 per cent the following day. Since then, the infection rate began an upward march.
Bangladesh on Friday reported its single-day Covid-19 death toll of 57, the lowest in 25 days.
According to the DGHS, 684,671 infected people have recovered from the disease so far and 3,245 of them in the past 24 hours.