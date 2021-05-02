Covid-19: 21 pc of total deaths reported in April

Covid-19 claimed 2,404 lives in April alone in Bangladesh, the cruellest month for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, reports UNB.

Of the total 11,450 coronavirus-related deaths reported until 30 April, 2,404 or 20.99 per cent alone were recorded in the month.

In the month, 147,837 infections were officially registered, according to the handout of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As the virus continues its onslaught, 568 people lost their lives in January this year, 281 in February and 638 in March.

Dhaka division remains the worst-hit region, registering most of the deaths – 6,714 or 58.33 per cent.