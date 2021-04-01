Covid-19: All elections slated for 11 Apr postponed

The election commission (EC) has postponed all elections scheduled for April 11 amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days, reports UNB.

“Considering the overall coronavirus situation, the commission has postponed the Laxmipur-2 by-polls, first phase election to 371 Union Parishads and the sixth phase election to 11 municipalities, which were all scheduled slated for April 11,” EC’s additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters.

The decision came from a meeting in the afternoon at the Nirbachan Bhaban with chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

Bangladesh has been recording more than 5,000 cases per day since Monday. On Thursday, the health authorities confirmed 6,469 cases, the highest-ever daily case count since the first ones were announced on 20 March last year.

Debnath said these elections would not be held until the covid situation improves. The parliamentary by-polls and elections to the local bodies would be held from the stage where they were postponed, he added.

He said the candidates will have to keep their campaign suspended until the fresh date is announced for balloting.