COVID-19: Bangaldesh reports 18 more deaths, 1474 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 420,238 as 1,474 more people were found to be positive after testing 12,760 samples in 24 hours.
Some 18 more COVID-19 patients died during that time, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,067, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.55 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 17.20 per cent.
A total of 1,577 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 338,145.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Saturday stands at 80.47 per cent while the rate of death is 1.44 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 14 were male and 4 female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,671 were male (76.99 per cent) and 1,396 female (23.01 per cent).
A total of 12,601 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 24,42,602.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.