COVID-19: Bangladesh begins antigen tests in 10 districts

The antigen test of COVID-19 has started at Patuakhali 250-bed hospital in the morning.

The results will be known within 15-20 minutes after the test, said Patuakhali civil surgeon Jahangir Alam Shipon.

Three physicians have been given training to start the test and about 500 test kits arrived on Thursday, he said.

Patuakhali 250-bed hospital physician Abdul Motin said a medical team was formed to conduct the test.

Till noon, three people gave their samples and all of them tested negative, he said.