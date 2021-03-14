Covid-19: Bangladesh records highest detection rate in two months

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 557,395 as 1,159 more cases were reported, after testing 16,206 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.15 per cent, highest in last two months.

During that time 18 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,545, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.