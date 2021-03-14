Bangladesh

Covid-19: Bangladesh records highest detection rate in two months

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 557,395 as 1,159 more cases were reported, after testing 16,206 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.15 per cent, highest in last two months.

During that time 18 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,545, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The health directorate said a total of 1,385 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 511,695.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

