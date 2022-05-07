Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 10 new cases, no death

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.16 per cent as 217 patients recovered during this period.
Bangladesh has advanced eight notches to rank fifth out of 121 countries worldwide on Nikkei's Covid-19 Recovery Index.
With a score of 80 on the index, Bangladesh ranked only below Qatar, the UAE, Cambodia and Rwanda in the latest edition of the index published Thursday
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according tAmong the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.