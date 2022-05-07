Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 10 new cases, no death

Bangladesh reported 10 Covid cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,776, reports UNB.

With no new Covid death reported during this period the country's total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate declined to 0.38 per cent from Friday’s 0.55 per cent as 2,656 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Friday, the number of cases was higher as 19 new cases were reported.