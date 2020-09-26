COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 10.27pc detection rate, 36 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Saturday rose to 357,873 as 1,106 more people were found to be positive, after testing 10,765 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 36 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,129, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.27 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 18.85 per cent.
A total of 1,753 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 268,777.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 75.10 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 25 were males and 11 females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,974 were males (77.48 per cent) and 1,155 females (22.52 per cent).
A total of 10,680 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 18,98,775.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.