COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 11 more deaths, 446 cases

COVID-19 claimed 11 more lives and infected another 446 in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, showing higher rates both in death toll and infection than that of Sunday, reports UNB.

With the latest figures, the coronavirus fatalities in the country rose to 8,285 and the caseload to 541,038, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In a handout, the DGHS said the daily coronavirus infection rate in Bangladesh rose to 3.15 per cent from Sunday's 2.53 per cent, while the overall infection rate stood at 14.01 per cent, a little bit lower than yesterday's 14.05.