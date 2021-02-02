COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 12 deaths, 525 cases

Twelve more patients died of coronavirus and 525 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesday.
As many as 8,149 people have died of coronavirus while 536,107 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 14, 452 samples were tested.
Some 512 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 480,728.
Rate of detection in the last 24 hours stands at 3.63 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.67 per cent while the rate of death is 1.52 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 11 were males and one female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,177 were male (75.80 per cent) and 1972 female (24.20 per cent).
Only one person died at home in the last 24 hours while others breathed their last at different hospitals.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and the first death was reported on 18 March.