COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 12 deaths, 525 cases

Twelve more patients died of coronavirus and 525 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesday.

As many as 8,149 people have died of coronavirus while 536,107 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 14, 452 samples were tested.

Some 512 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 480,728.

Rate of detection in the last 24 hours stands at 3.63 per cent.