COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 14 deaths, 515 cases

As many as 8,055 people have died of coronavirus while 532,916 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 14,401 samples were tested. The detection rate on Tuesday was 3.58 per cent.

Some 447 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 477,426.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.