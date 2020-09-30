COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1436 new cases, 32 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Wednesday rose to 363,479 as 1,436 more people were found to be positive, after testing 13,404 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 32 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,251, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.71 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 18.66 per cent.