COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1436 new cases, 32 deaths

Staff Correspondent
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Wednesday rose to 363,479 as 1,436 more people were found to be positive, after testing 13,404 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 32 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,251, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.71 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 18.66 per cent.

A total of 1,789 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 275,487.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 75.79 per cent while the rate of death is 1.44 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 24 were males and eight females. Of the total deaths so far, 4,063 were males (77.38 per cent) and 1,188 females (22.62 per cent).

A total of 13,155 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 19,47,655.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

