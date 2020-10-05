COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1,442 new cases, 27 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Monday rose to 370,132 as 1,442 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,767 samples in 24 hours.
Some 27 more COVID-19 patients died during that time, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,375, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.25 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 18.49 per cent.
A total of 1,526 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 283,182.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 76.51 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 17 were males and 10 females. Of the total deaths so far, 4,155 were males (77.30 per cent) and 1,220 females (22.70 per cent).
A total of 11,809 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 20,01,431.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.