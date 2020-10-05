COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1,442 new cases, 27 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Monday rose to 370,132 as 1,442 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,767 samples in 24 hours.

Some 27 more COVID-19 patients died during that time, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,375, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.25 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 18.49 per cent.