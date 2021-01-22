COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 15 deaths, 619 cases

As many as 7,981 people have died of coronavirus while 530,890 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 14,846 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The detection rate was 4.17 per cent.

A total of 475,561 patients recovered in the country so far with 487 in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.