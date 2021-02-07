COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 15 more deaths, 292 cases

Fifteen more people died of COVID-19 and 292 others got infected by the deadly virus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday, reports UNB.



With the fresh ones, the death toll from the virus in the country reached 8,205 while the mortality rate stood at 1.52 per cent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a handout.



It said the daily COVID-19 infection rate in the country is now 2.35 per cent.



