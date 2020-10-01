COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1508 new cases, 21 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Thursday rose to 364,987 as 1,508 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,420 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 21 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,272, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 13.20 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 18.63 per cent.