COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 16 deaths, 369 cases

Bangladesh on Sunday registered 16 more deaths from coronavirus and 369 new cases in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am).
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Sunday.
As many as 8,127 people have died of coronavirus while 535,139 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 12,225 samples were tested in the 24 hours taking the total tally of tested samples to 3,651,722.
Some 447 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stand at 479,744.
Rate of detection in the last 24 hours stands at 3.02 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.65 per cent while the rate of death is 1.52 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 14 were males and two females. Of the total deaths so far, 6,157 were male (75.76 per cent) and 1970 female (24.24 per cent).
All the patients breathed their last at different hospitals.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and first death was reported on 18 March.