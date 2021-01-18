COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 16 deaths, 697 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 528,329 as 697 more cases were reported, after testing 12,707 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 16 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,922, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 5.49 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 736 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 473,173.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.