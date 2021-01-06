COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 17 deaths, 978 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 518,898 as 978 more cases were reported, after testing 15,544 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 17 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,687, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.