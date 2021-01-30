COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 17 more deaths, 363 cases

Bangladesh on Saturday registered 17 more deaths from coronavirus and 363 new cases in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am).

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Saturday.

As many as 8,111 people have died of coronavirus while 534,770 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 12,084 samples were tested in the 24 hours taking the total tally of tested samples to 3,639,497.