COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 17 more deaths, 363 cases

Bangladesh on Saturday registered 17 more deaths from coronavirus and 363 new cases in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am).
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Saturday.
As many as 8,111 people have died of coronavirus while 534,770 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 12,084 samples were tested in the 24 hours taking the total tally of tested samples to 3,639,497.
Some 337 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stand at 479,297.
Rate of detection in the last 24 hours stands at 3 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.63 per cent while the rate of death is 1.52 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 10 were males and seven females. Of the total deaths so far, 6,143 were male (75.74 per cent) and 1968 female (24.26 per cent).
All the patients breathed their last at different hospitals.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and first death was reported on 18 March.