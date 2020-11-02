COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1,736 new cases, 25 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Monday rose to 410,988 as 1,736 more people were found to be positive, after testing 12,891 samples in 24 hours.
Some 25 more COVID-19 patients died during that time, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,966, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Monday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 13.47 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 17.40 per cent.
A total of 1,961 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 327,901.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Monday stands at 79.78 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 20 were males and 5 females. Of the total deaths so far, 4,588 were males (76.90 per cent) and 1,378 females (23.10 per cent).
A total of 12,785 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 23,61,702.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.