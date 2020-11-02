COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1,736 new cases, 25 deaths

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 13.47 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 17.40 per cent.

A total of 1,961 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 327,901.

The overall rate of people recovered as of Monday stands at 79.78 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.