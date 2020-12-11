COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 19 more deaths, 1884 cases

Nineteen more patients died of coronavirus while 1,884 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure.
As many as 6,986 people have died of coronavirus while 487,849 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 414,318 infected people have recovered so far.
A total of 16,323 samples were tested during the time and 11.54 per cent of them were found positive.
Among the patients died in the last 24 hours, 13 were male and six female.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.