COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 21 new deaths, 1637 cases







Bangladesh has recorded 21 more deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours until Monday morning, pushing up the fatalities to 5681, reports UNB.



Health authorities also reported 1,637 new cases, taking the total tally to 390,206.





Currently, there are 84,607 active cases in the country, said a handout of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).







Bangladesh reported its first cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March.

The cases reached the 300,000-mark on 26 August while the death toll exceeded 5,000 on 22 September.







The fatality rate is 1.46 per cent.







So far, 21,78,714 samples have been tested -- 15,146 in the last 24 hours -- and 17.96 per cent of them have turned out to be positive.







Bangladesh's recovery rate is steadily increasing with 1,627 new recoveries. So far, 305,599 patients have recovered with a recovery rate of 78.32 per cent, the health authorities said.