COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 23 deaths, 684 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 515,184 as 684 more cases were reported, after testing 9,701 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 23 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,599, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.05 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.85 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 964 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 459,620.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.21 per cent while the rate of death is 1.48 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,781 were male (76.08 per cent) and 1,818 female (23.92 per cent).
Among the dead in last 24 hours, all breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 9,509 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 32,49,402.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.