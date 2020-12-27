COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 24 more deaths, 1049 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 509,148 as 1,049 more cases were reported, after testing 12,650 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 24 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,452, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.29 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.05 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,473 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 451,961.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 88.77 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 16 were male and eight female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,675 were male (76.15 per cent) and 1,777 female (23.85 per cent).
A total of 13,005 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 31,71,910.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.