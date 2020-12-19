COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 25 deaths, 1267 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 499,560 as 1,267 more cases were reported, after testing 12,300 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours till 8:00am Saturday.

During that time 25 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,242, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.