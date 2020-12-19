COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 25 deaths, 1267 new cases

Staff Correspondent

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 499,560 as 1,267 more cases were reported, after testing 12,300 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours till 8:00am Saturday.

During that time 25 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,242, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.3 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,987 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 435,601.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

More News

BRAC to observe 1st death anniversary of Sir FH Abed on 20 Dec

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed amid students of a BRAC school

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

42 citizens call for Supreme Judicial Council probe of EC

Election Commission

38 NRBs to get CIP cards on 6 January

38 NRBs to get CIP cards on 6 January